Tue Oct 01, 2019
Business

October 1, 2019

UAE Dirham to PKR, AED to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 1 October 2019

Tue, Oct 01, 2019

The buying rate of the UAE Dirham in the open market was Rs 42.50 while the selling rate of the UAE Dirham (AED) was Rs 42.66 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the UAE Dirham compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
30 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.5142.67
28 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.46
42.62
27 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.46
42.62
26 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.4642.62
25 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.46
42.62
24 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.46
42.62
23 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.46
42.62


