Miley Cyrus unveils cryptic post after split from Liam Hemsworth, Kaitlynn Carter

Hollywood star Miley Cyrus after calling it quits with her brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter, unveiled a cryptic message on her social media that is raising a lot of eyebrows.

The 26-year-old ‘Party in the USA’ hitmaker turned to Instagram to pour her heart out as she spoke in great detail about how her canines have been giving her immense love, and fans cannot help but relate her post with the two rocky relationships that she just exited.

"Waking up surrounded by animals is my favourite way to start a morning. I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions. The best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule … Love and Be Loved. Nothing in between," she said.

"No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex …. They love back 100X …. all they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness," she added.

The actor parted ways with her former husband Liam Hemsworth merely six months after tying the knot with him, after which she made headlines over her hasty romance with Kaitlynn Carter, which also came to a close recently.