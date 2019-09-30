Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin’s second wedding: Private planes and water taxis

Hollywood's power couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are jetting off to South Carolina for their second wedding.

The Canadian singer and his wife, model Hailey Baldwin, were spotted boarding a private jet from Los Angeles to the East Coast, reports E! News.

Dressed casually, the 25-year-old singer wore a hoodie with sneakers, while the 22-year-old model chose an oversized denim shirt.

Bieber even posted a picture of the plane on his Instagram.

The two had earlier tied the knot in a low-key courthouse ceremony last year in September.

Before jetting off, the couple held a traditional rehearsal dinner with their friends and family.

"Guests arrived by boat to the rehearsal dinner. There were several water taxis that took guests over around 6:30 p.m.," a source tells E! News.

"The dinner was on the edge of the water and was outdoors. There were many string lights hanging and lit candles. Everyone was seated at long tables and the dècor was very chic and white," the source revealed.



