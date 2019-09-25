We share a special bond with Sri Lanka: Ehsan Mani

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani, on Tuesday, said that the arrival of the Sri Lankan cricket team, in Karachi, is a big step for the revival of international cricket in the homeland.

Mani was present for the unveiling of the logo of the Pakistan and Sri Lanka series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, in which he praised the islanders.

"Regardless of the 2009 terrorist attack they have come and it is a big step for Pakistan cricket," Mani said.

Mani also said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka share a special bond as the two cricket nations helped each other during turbulent times in the past. Recalling Sri Lanka’s rising political tension, Pakistan had sent the junior team to tour, regardless of security concerns.

"The world should know that Pakistan is a secure country and that Sri Lanka’s tour would prove that," he said.

Mani hailed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the saving grace of international cricket and said that foreign players who took part in PSL expressed their satisfaction in security arrangements.

“Players who took part in PSL were happy with the security arrangements. It shows that we are no less than anyone else and our armed forces, police and agencies have played a major part in it's [cricket's] restoration,” he said.

Pakistan will welcome those who want to come

Speaking in terms of reviving international cricket in Pakistan, Mani expressed no interest in approaching India and said that he would not “chase” after them.

“I will not chase BCCI, whoever wants to come to Pakistan will be welcomed," he said.

“I would like to see Pakistan grow and would rather not approach India as I do not sense any interest from their side and I think that cricket and politics should remain two separate entities.”

He also expressed that granting players financial rewards to play in Pakistan was not the way to get around to reviving the sport.

The Chairman hopes for a full house in Lahore and Karachi and urged fans to show their support for their teams as the first of the three ODIs are set to begin this Friday.