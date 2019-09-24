'Downtown Abbey' the class act at N.American box office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: With aristocratic elan, "Downton Abbey" dismissed challenges from Brad Pitt´s "Ad Astra" and Sylvester Stallone´s "Rambo: Last Blood" to claim top box office spot in North America, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.
The movie follow-up to the hit TV series about a British upper-class family and their stately home had the lowest budget of the three new releases, at a reported $20 million.
But the film from Focus Features finished a cut above its rivals by taking $31 million in ticket sales over its opening weekend.
With a plot built around a royal visit, the movie was deemed "satisfyingly sumptuous" by the Hollywood Reporter, and "an overstuffed guilty pleasure" by The Washington Post.
Fox´s "Ad Astra" was a distant second at $19 million. Pitt plays an astronaut sent on a dangerous mission at the edge of the solar system.
Lionsgate´s ultra-violent "Rambo: Last Blood," not aided by disastrous reviews, was third with $18.9 million.
The three new releases knocked horror flick "IT: Chapter Two" off the top spot after a two-week reign, pushing it down to fourth with $17 million in ticket sales.
The Jennifer Lopez movie "Hustlers" -- based on a true story about strippers who plot to steal from their wealthy clients in recession-hit New York -- fell from second to fifth place, with $16.8 million.
J-Lo has won plaudits for her role, with Rolling Stone calling her "dazzling," "electrifying" and Oscar-worthy.
Rounding out the weekend´s top 10 were:
"The Lion King" ($2.7 million)
"Good Boys" ($2.6 million)
"Angel Has Fallen" ($2.4 million)
"Overcomer" ($1.5 million)
"Hobbs & Shaw" ($1.5 million)
LOS ANGELES: With aristocratic elan, "Downton Abbey" dismissed challenges from Brad Pitt´s "Ad Astra" and Sylvester Stallone´s "Rambo: Last Blood" to claim top box office spot in North America, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.
The movie follow-up to the hit TV series about a British upper-class family and their stately home had the lowest budget of the three new releases, at a reported $20 million.
But the film from Focus Features finished a cut above its rivals by taking $31 million in ticket sales over its opening weekend.
With a plot built around a royal visit, the movie was deemed "satisfyingly sumptuous" by the Hollywood Reporter, and "an overstuffed guilty pleasure" by The Washington Post.
Fox´s "Ad Astra" was a distant second at $19 million. Pitt plays an astronaut sent on a dangerous mission at the edge of the solar system.
Lionsgate´s ultra-violent "Rambo: Last Blood," not aided by disastrous reviews, was third with $18.9 million.
The three new releases knocked horror flick "IT: Chapter Two" off the top spot after a two-week reign, pushing it down to fourth with $17 million in ticket sales.
The Jennifer Lopez movie "Hustlers" -- based on a true story about strippers who plot to steal from their wealthy clients in recession-hit New York -- fell from second to fifth place, with $16.8 million.
J-Lo has won plaudits for her role, with Rolling Stone calling her "dazzling," "electrifying" and Oscar-worthy.
Rounding out the weekend´s top 10 were:
"The Lion King" ($2.7 million)
"Good Boys" ($2.6 million)
"Angel Has Fallen" ($2.4 million)
"Overcomer" ($1.5 million)
"Hobbs & Shaw" ($1.5 million)