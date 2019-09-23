Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach custody agreement

Hollywood stars, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally reached an agreement about the custody of their six children.

It was a brutal nine-month long legal battle over custodial rights between the two, after they announced their divorced in 2016. But finally the legal teams managed to ink an out-of-court settlement for the two A-listers, according to E! news.

Jolie has now dropped her earlier petition of sole physical custody of the children.

In 2018, Jolie demanded sole custody after an incident involving Pitt and the kids allegedly took place on a private plane, details of which still remain a mystery.

"They are both willing to come to the table to talk things through and that has been a major step in the right direction," an unnamed source told the publication.

The pair have six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.