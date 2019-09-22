‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness reveals he is HIV-positive

The much-adored ‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness is garnering support from all around after he revealed that he was HIV positive.

The 32-year-old star of the Netflix-original show opened up about being HIV-Positive in his forthcoming memoir ‘Over the Top’ after which his fellow co-stars on the show stepped forth to send him love and support.

"That day was just as devastating as you would think it would be," he revealed in the book.

During a chat with the New York Times, the podcaster revealed further: “When Queer Eye came out, it was really difficult because I was like, 'Do I want to talk about my status?'”

"And then I was like, 'The Trump administration has done everything they can do to have the stigmatization of the L.G.B.T. community thrive around me. I do feel the need to talk about this," he added.

While assuring his fans that he is in good health presently, he also added that he feels proud to be a member of the HIV-Positive community.

The hairstylist also turned to Instagram addressing the matter in an a post while also expressing gratitude for being able to share his experience.

"Having the opportunity to write my book and share my story with you is the most important opportunity I've ever had,” he said .