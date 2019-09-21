Sara Ali Khan drops jaws as she sprints around in pink on the sets of ‘Coolie No 1’

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan never fails to make her fans swoon not only with her stellar on-screen performances but also her unmatched taste in fashion.

The 23-year-old diva is giving fashion icons a run for their money once again as she was spotted radiating in pink after resuming shoot for her upcoming film ‘Coolie No 1.’

The candid shots making rounds on the internet of the beauty queen are winning hearts all over as her inner chipper and positive-self came out with her priceless smile as she sprinted around the sets of the David Dhawan-directorial.

Alongside Varun Dhawan, ‘Coolie No 1’, the remake of the 1995-hit, will come as the newbie’s fourth release after Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj Kal’ that will hit theatres on Valentine’s Day next year.