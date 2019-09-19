Ariana Grande flies pet dog on a private jet.

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American singing sensation Ariana Grande flew her pet dog to Glasgow on a private jet, revealed Pinkvilla on Thursday.
The ‘Dangerous Woman’ singer has pet pooches who are currently holidaying with her in Scotland.
As per sources, “She [Ariana] jetted the dogs out from Birmingham and they got there three hours before she arrived. Ariana wanted to make sure she felt right at home and after she cancelled a number of meet-and- greets due to anxiety, they help her with that. They help to calm her nerves.”
The pooches also received Tartan collars and were taken care of by a minder before Ariana turned up.
The Sun quoted a source as saying: "The dogs, who have been assigned their own room at the two-bedroom apartment, were well looked after by a minder during their stay. As well as being offered personalised bone shaped dog biscuits and furry bedding they even got given tartan dog collars."
