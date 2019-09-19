Ariana Grande flies pet dog on a private jet

American singing sensation Ariana Grande flew her pet dog to Glasgow on a private jet, revealed Pinkvilla on Thursday.



The ‘Dangerous Woman’ singer has pet pooches who are currently holidaying with her in Scotland.

As per sources, “She [Ariana] jetted the dogs out from Birmingham and they got there three hours before she arrived. Ariana wanted to make sure she felt right at home and after she cancelled a number of meet-and- greets due to anxiety, they help her with that. They help to calm her nerves.”

The pooches also received Tartan collars and were taken care of by a minder before Ariana turned up.



The Sun quoted a source as saying: "The dogs, who have been assigned their own room at the two-bedroom apartment, were well looked after by a minder during their stay. As well as being offered personalised bone shaped dog biscuits and furry bedding they even got given tartan dog collars."