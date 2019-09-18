Donald Trump reacts to Cokie Roberts’ death saying ‘she never treated me nicely’

Following the death of veteran American journalist Cokie Roberts, US President Donald Trump stepped forth stating ‘she never treated me nicely’ before extending his well-wishes.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, on his way to California, Trump reacted to the death of the journalist and author by saying “she never treated me nicely."

"I never met her. She never treated me nicely. But I would like to wish her family well. She was a professional, and I respect professionals,” he said.

"I respect you guys a lot, you people a lot. She was a real professional. Never treated me well, but I certainly respect her as a professional,” he added further.

The comments come in light on Trump and his administration’s persistent stance against journalists, who he often terms them as "the enemy of the people."

Roberts had passed on owing to breast cancer complications, as revealed by a statement issued by her family on Tuesday. She was 75.