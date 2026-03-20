North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shares rare public moment with daughter on tank ride during military display

North Korean Kim Jong Un and his teenage daughter recently participated in military exercises involving tank units and infantry. Notably, photos showed them riding together in an olive-green tank. Kim oversaw firing drills and called for the North Korean military to complete its war preparations.

This tank appearance follows other recent military engagements, including the pair firing pistols at a munitions factory and observing rocket launch tests. The girl, reportedly named Kim Ju Ae and about 13, has accompanied her father to a number of high-profile military and other events since late 2022. Her constant presence at her father’s side has led many to believe she is being groomed as his successor.

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North Korean media describes her using reverent terms like “most beloved” or “respected” child, underscoring a very close public bond with her father. While South Korean intelligence believes she is close to being designated as heir, some analysts are sceptical due to the daughter’s young age and North Korea’s male-dominated power structure.

These North Korean drills coincided with the annual joint military exercises held by the US and South Korea. North Korea’s show of force occurred just as both countries concluded an 11-day computer-simulated command exercise.