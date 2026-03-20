Trump 24-karat gold coin wins approval from hand-picked federal panel: How the treasury bypassed currency law?
America’s founders were adamantly opposed to actions that would make government officials appear like kings, including featuring them on the country’s coins
A federal arts commission has approved the design for a 24-karat gold commemorative coin featuring the image of President Donald Trump. The coin is part of the United States Mint program celebrating America’s 250th birthday this July 4.
The move effectively bypassed traditional currency restrictions by leveraging specific Treasury authorities. The US Commission of Fine Arts (CFA) voted unanimously to approve the design following a presentation by the US Mint.
The commission’s vice-chairman requested that the coin be made as large as possible, suggesting a diameter of three inches. While federal law generally prohibits living presidents from appearing on US currency, this coin is being issued under Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s discretionary authority to mint non-circulating proof gold coins.
The current CFA members were appointed by President Trump last year after he fired the previous members and replaced them with allies. Representative Ritchie Torres introduced the Trump Act to prevent his likeness on currency, but the bill has not passed. President Calvin Coolidge is the only other US president in history to have been featured on a coin during his lifetime. Additionally, the US Mint has not yet officially announced the matter to the press.
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