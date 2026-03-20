Donald Trump’s Pearl Harbor comment to Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi draws attention

A meeting between Donald Trump and Japan’s prime minister has drawn attention after remarks referencing Pearl Harbor during a press exchange in the Oval Office.

While hosting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday, Trump was asked by a Japanese reporter why allies were not informed ahead of recent US military action in Iran.

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Responding to the question, Trump said: “One thing you don’t want to signal too much, you know, when we go in, we went in very hard and we didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan?”

He then added: “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

The comments were met with initial laughter in the room, but the tone shifted as the historical reference became clear.

The 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor led to the United States entering the Second World War and resulted in the deaths of 2,390 Americans.

Reactions to the exchange were mixed. Trump’s son, Eric Trump, wrote on X: “One of the great responses to a reporter in history!”

Critics, however, expressed concern. Journalist Mehdi Hasan said: “I’m sorry, but this is legit hilarious. If only he wasn’t the president and just a character on TV. We could laugh our heads off without any sense of unease, dread, or embarrassment.”