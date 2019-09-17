Kainat, Aliya lead Blasters to thrilling one-wicket win against Challengers

LAHORE: Kainat Hafeez scored a fine half-century and Aliya Riaz took three wickets as PCB Blasters defeated PCB Challengers by one wicket in the opening match of the National Triangular One Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 here at the Lahore Gymkhana on Tuesday.

Kainat hit a 92-ball 82 with 11 fours and a six to help PCB Blasters chase down the target of 191 runs set by PCB Challengers. Ramin Shamim scored an unbeaten 20 off 49 balls and added 13 runs for the tenth wicket stand with Nashra Sandhu.

Earlier, PCB Challengers won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 190 for eight in their allotted 50 overs. Skipper Bismah Maroof top-scored with 55-ball 33, hitting four fours.

Aliya Riaz was the pick of the bowler for PCB Blasters with three wickets.

The second match of the tournament will take place on September 18 between PCB Blasters and PCB Dynamites at the same venue.

Scores in brief:

PCB Challengers 190-8 in 50 overs (Bismah Maroof 33, Iram Javed 32; Aliya Riaz 3-41)

PCB Blasters 191-9 in 47.4 overs (Kainat Hafeez 82, Sadia Iqbal 3-27, Hafsa Amjad 2-30, Syeda Aroob Shah 2-36)

Player of the match: Kainat Hafeez