Angelina Jolie still close to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton even 20 years after divorce

Hollywood’s leading lady Angelina Jolie is often found sharing headlines with former husband Brad Pitt over their widely-adored tale of romance that couldn’t last that long.

However, it looks like the ‘Fight Club’ actor isn’t the only former flame the superstar is still in contact with as reports have now suggested that the ‘Maleficent’ actor is also still good friends with second husband Billy Bob Thornton.

Thornton during the Tribeca TV Festival on Friday dished the details about his relationship with Jolie and the kind of connection they share now, 20 years after parting ways.

"We’re good friends. We’ve been friends for years and years and years. So we keep up with each other. She’s not in town a lot, so we don’t see each other much, but we talk," he said.



For the unversed, the 44-year-old ‘Wanted’ star has previously been married thrice with her first two with Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton, both spanning over three years respectively before she met Brad Pitt and married him in 2014.