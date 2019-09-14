Veena Malik urges women to be cautious of breast diseases after her surgery

Pakistani actor Veena Malik after getting a successful breast tumour removal surgery is urging women to be more cautious of their health.

Turning to Twitter, the actor posted pictures of herself after successfully ridding herself of the disease, expressing gratitude to God while also giving a shout-out to her doctor for her assistance.

“With the grace of Almighty Allah, I had a successful fibroadenoma removal surgery at the South City Hospital, Karachi. I am indebted to all the love and prayers said and expressed by my people,” she said.

“It was a successful surgery supervised by Dr Kausar. I am very grateful for her kind assistance at every point of the operation,” she went on to say.

“I would take this moment to stress the fact that breast care is REAL be it breast cancer or any other breast disease. Women must take care of themselves. And it shouldn't be considered a taboo. May Allah give us a life full of health and Iman,” she continued.



