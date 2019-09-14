Rihanna’s pregnancy rumours go rife after her recent interview

Singing sensation Rihanna has led the internet into going berserk after a recent interview that may have dropped a hint of her being pregnant.

After her interview with Essence went viral, many fans and tabloids jumped in ecstasy speculating that during the feature, she may have hinted at her being pregnant with a child.

The speculations have arisen owing to a speech cited in the context of her interview where she says: “I am a black lady. I come from a black woman who came from a black woman, and I’ll give birth to a black girl. My mom is an unbelievable instance of how to overcome barriers in life. I’m certain her mother taught her that and I’m going to be like that. We’re flawless, we’re unique, and the world will have to cope with it.”

While the news, as of yet, remains nothing but a rumour, social media users are convinced that a mini Rihanna may be on the way and the vocal powerhouse may finally be clinging on to the ‘mother’ status.

The ‘Umbrella’ hit maker is currently in a steady relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, who fans speculate, could be the father if the hearsay is to be believed.