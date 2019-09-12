Ring with Miley Cyrus’ initials spotted on Kaitlynn Carter’s engagement finger

Rumoured lovebirds Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have kept the paparazzi in New York City occupied ever since the former called it quits with husband Liam Hemsworth.

It now looks like the new couple may be getting serious about their kindling romance as the reality-TV star Kaitlynn Carter caught the eyes of the public as she was spotted wearing a ring on her finger that had the letter ‘M’ on it.

A report by US Weekly, Carter showed off a gold ring on her engagement finger that had her ladylove’s initial engraved on it.

The two had earlier taken over headlines after they were spotted heading out for a romantic evening together twinning in all black.



The pair has been painting the town red ever since Miley and Liam parted ways, ending their brief marriage that lasted merely six months.

After the two publicly announced their split, Miley was spotted cozying up with Kaitlynn on their Italy getaway.