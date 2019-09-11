Mehwish Hayat rubs shoulders with Hasan Minhaj at US Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Superstar Mehwish Hayat is currently in the United States to represent Pakistan at the US Open where she has met a number of global celebrities including Nick Jonas.
The actress has now shared a picture of herself with US comedian Hasan Minhaj setting the internet on fire after she sparked a social media debate earlier when she ran into Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas during a US Open match.
Mehwish Hayat tweeted: “It was such a joy to be invited by the @emirates to represent Pakistan at the @usopen Finals & to rub shoulders with global celebrities such as @hasanminhaj. Love his Netflix show & his outspoken opinions. @RafaelNadal‘s victory was the cherry on the cake ! ❤️”.
