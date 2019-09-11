close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
September 11, 2019

Mehwish Hayat rubs shoulders with Hasan Minhaj at US Open

Wed, Sep 11, 2019

NEW YORK: Superstar Mehwish Hayat is currently in the United States to represent Pakistan at the US Open where she has met a number of global celebrities including Nick Jonas.

The actress has now shared a picture of herself with US comedian Hasan Minhaj setting the internet on fire after she sparked a social media debate earlier when she ran into Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas during a US Open match.

Mehwish Hayat tweeted: “It was such a joy to be invited by the @emirates to represent Pakistan at the @usopen Finals & to rub shoulders with global celebrities such as @hasanminhaj. Love his Netflix show & his outspoken opinions. @RafaelNadal‘s victory was the cherry on the cake ! ❤️”.




