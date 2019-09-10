Jennifer Lopez believes it is difficult to make movies if not from Marvel

Famed American actress Jennifer Lopez has been vocal about the blockbuster franchise 'Avengers' giving a tough time to other movies at the box office.

The actress who is all set for the release of her upcoming film 'Hustlers' believes that independent films, typically the ones that are not from 'Marvel' find it hard to muster and maintain success.

"First of all, it’s hard to make a movie, period. It has to be a Marvel comic or some crazy franchise thing but the smaller movies about humanity and people and life and struggles, you don’t get that as much unless you do that for nothing and there’s no budget," Lopez told Variety.

Lopez's movie 'Hustlers' is inspired from the New York Magazine article penned by Jessica Pressler on former strip club employees band coming together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients, which went viral.

The film was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and it has received rave reviews.

Lopez has also generated significant Oscar buzz for her role in the movie.