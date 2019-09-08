Zaira Wasim faces flak for attending ‘The Sky is Pink’ world premiere in Toronto

Former Bollywood star Zaira Wasim may have called it quits with the film industry earlier but the starlet is now getting trolled for attending the world premiere of her last film.

The 18-year-old ‘Dangal’ star was spotted striking a pose alongside her co-stars for the upcoming film ‘The Sky is Pink’ in an Instagram post by Priyanka Chopra in Canada for the Toronto Film Festival where the film's world premiere would be held.

Soon after the post went up, the actor fell prey to trolls who questioned her earlier stated beliefs and decisions of leaving the industry to get closer to her religion, Islam.

Many harsh comments questioned why the actor returned for the film’s promotions when she had bid adieu to her career anyway, while some went as far as to term her a ‘drama queen’.



Zaira had earlier in June, decided to part ways with her budding career in Bollywood as she believed it was ‘interfering’ with her faith and religion and pulling her further away from Allah.

She had announced her decision through an extensive social media post, after she wrapped up filming for ‘The Sky is Pink’.