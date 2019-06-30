Zaira Wasim of 'Dangal' fame quits Bollywood to 'strengthen relationship with Allah'

Bollywood actor Zaira Waseem of ‘Dangal’ fame after garnering massive acclaim for her work has decided to bid adieu to her career as an actor as it ‘interfered’ with her faith and religion.

The 18-year-old 'Secret Superstar' actor turned to social media with a detail post that left all taken aback as she announced her disassociation with her line of work, as it brought her out of her ‘imaan’ silently.

"Five years ago I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth,” she wrote.

"However, that's never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand.

"For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here.

"This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan (faith). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my imaan, my relationship with my religion was threatened," she said.

"I lost all the 'Barakah' (blessing) from my life.

"I was constantly battling with my soul to reconcile my thoughts and instincts to fix a static picture of my imaan and I failed miserably, not just once but a hundred times...

"I kept procrastinating by tricking and deluding my conscience into the idea that I know what I am doing doesn't feel right but assumed that I will put an end to this whenever the time feels right and I continued to put myself in a vulnerable position where it was always so easy to succumb to the environment that damaged my peace, imaan and my relationship with Allah (God).

"This is just my first step as I have arrived at the clarity of realisation of the path I wish to be on and strive for and during this time I may have consciously or unconsciously planted a seed of temptation in the hearts of many, but my sincere advice to everyone is that no amount of success, fame, authority or wealth is worth trading or losing your peace or the light of your 'imaan' for," she added.

Apart from Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’, the young star appeared in ‘Secret Superstar’ and is also said to be appearing in the upcoming Priyanka Chopra-starrer ‘The Sky Is Pink’.



Read her full Instagram post here:



