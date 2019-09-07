Linkin Park's Chester Bennington’s widow Talinda finds love again 2 years after his death

Two years after the tragic loss of her husband Chester Bennington from Linkin Park, his widow Talinda is ready to move on with her life.

The 42-year-old activist of mental health announced on Friday via an Instagram post of a new man entering her life after her prolonged period of grief over the Linkin Park front man’s death in 2017.

“Dear #Family, I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F. I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy,” she said.

“That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you,” she added.

“My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms,” she said.

“I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein. To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love. Thank you ALL for your continued love and support,” she added.



The activist after making the news public was soon congratulated by Linkin Park band member Mike Shinoda who said: “I’ve already congratulated you both in person, but congrats again, ha! All our love and support!”