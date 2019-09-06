Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson expresses desire to work with Tom Holland

After Tom Holland praised Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, the 47-year-old ‘Hercules’ had a heartwarming response for the former.



“Very cool. @TomHolland1996’s a good buddy and continues to earn his success daily. That level of fame isn’t easy to navigate and he’s done it brilliantly and elegantly. Look forward to working with him one day. #hardestworkersintheroom,” Johnson tweeted on Wednesday.

The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home star’ was featured in a GQ spread earlier this week that has everyone talking. The actor snapped tons of excellent photos and shared everything from his feelings on Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ to wanting to appear onscreen with Miles Morales.

The spread has been a big topic of discussion on social media, even catching the attention of Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. Holland admired Johnson’s work ethic in the article too.

“The Rock is someone I’ve always look up to. His whole thing is: Be the hardest-working person in the room. It’s something that I’ve taken to heart,” Holland said in the interview.

Unfortunately, the two might not get the chance to star in the same movie for a while yet, as Johnson is a characteristically busy man. Fresh from starring in the only blockbuster to top the global box office for four consecutive weeks this year, the actor can currently be seen in the fifth and final season of HBO series ‘Ballers’ and has ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ coming later this year, before a busy 2020 hat features Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ and Netflix action flick ‘Red Notice’.

After that Dwayne Johnson moves onto finally starring in a superhero movie in the DCEU’S long-in-development ‘Black Adam’, and given Holland’s Spider-Man commitments, it could ultimately be the spandex that keeps the two apart for the foreseeable future.