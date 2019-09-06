Waqar Younis will be paid Rs2 mn as Pakistan bowling coach

KARACHI: Pakistan’s new bowling coach Waqar Younis will be paid a hefty amount of Rs2 million a month for coaching the national cricket team as well as unearthing and honing the new talent.

According to a report published in Daily Jang, the former skipper, who is based in Australia, will relocate to Lahore soon along with his family.

Younis was recently appointed as bowling coach by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Misbah is being paid a whopping Rs2.8 million every month for performing the dual role of the national team's head coach and chief selector. The heavy salary package offered to the former star batsman made headlines in the local media.

However Younis, in return of monthly remuneration of Rs20 lacs, will have to do more than just coaching the national team’s bowlers, according to the Urdu daily’s sources.

Younis will reportedly also attend domestic matches and identify new talent before working with them at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.