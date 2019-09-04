Saudi, UAE foreign ministers arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have arrived here on Wednesday on a day-long official visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has received the Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan.

Both visiting ministers will hold talks with the Pakistani civil and military leadership on the present regional situation.

They are expected to hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discuss bilateral relations and regional situation.

They are visiting Pakistan as a result of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent telephonic conversation with the crown princes of the two countries following India’s action to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status.