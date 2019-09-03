Dwayne Johnson sends love and prayers to ailing pal Kevin Hart

Hollywood actor and comedian Kevin Hart after getting himself into a gruesome car crash near Los Angeles is getting showered with love and prayers from fans, family as well as industry insiders including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

A close aide of the comedian, Johnson sent love to his ailing pal with a heartfelt note wishing him quick recovery along with an endearing picture of the two.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong,” he wrote.



The close buddies have shared screen space in several films including ‘Central Intelligence’ and ‘Jumanji’.

Hart, meanwhile, is presently bed-ridden in a hospital and is said to be in need of a back surgery after he got into an accident while riding in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, with two other people in the early hours of Sunday on Mulholland Highway in Los Angeles Country.



The driver, Jared Black, is said to have lost control of the car and crashed into a ditch.

Apart from him, the other passenger in the car was internet fitness model Rebecca Broxterman, who received minor injuries.