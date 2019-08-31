Man opens fire in DHQ hospital Rawalpindi emergency, two dead

At least two people were killed when an armed man opened fire at the emergency of the DHQ hospital Rawalpindi in Saturday’s wee hours.



According to police, the attacker is a policeman, Tehseen Tariq, on duty at Pir Wadhai police station. The deceased have been identified as Larsab and Naveed, said official.

Larsab came to the hospital to get medical treatment and Naveed was his attendant, said the police, adding the victim had lodged a case at Kallar Syedan police station against the accused two days ago.



DSP city and heavy contingent of police arrived at the hospital premises following the incident and launched the investigations into the gun attack.

The initial investigation suggests that accused had personal issues with the deceased.



Meantime, panicked doctors have refused to work and closed the emergency, saying there is no proper security system at the hospital. “The security issue had been raised multiple times earlier also,” said doctors.

Security has been beefed up around the hospital and search for the accused has been launched, said the official, adding Tehseen will soon be arrested.

