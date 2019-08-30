close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
Web Desk
August 30, 2019

Prize Bond Schedule 2019 – Prize Bond Draw List, Date & Venue

Fri, Aug 30, 2019

The State Bank of Pakistan has issued a schedule of draw dates for 2019 for which further details are available on the National Savings website (www.savings.gov.pk). 

The Prize bond draw is held by a committee constituted by The Central Directorate of National Savings and is open to the general public. The winning prize bonds are drawn through a manually operated draw machine (HODM), which is usually operated by special children in front of Committee members and the general public attending the draw ceremony.

 The draw machine (HODM) is also checked by the general public before the start of draw. The public may also attend the prize bond draw ceremony on the production of their original CNIC. 

Prize bonds can be purchased and encashed in any quantity at all field offices of SBP BSC (State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation Bank), offices of National Saving Centers, and designated branches of all commercial banks.

Below you will find the dates and locations of the various Prize Bonds Draws of Pakistan

Day/DateRs. 40,000Rs. 25,000
Rs. 15,000
Rs. 7,500
Rs. 1,500
Rs. 750
Rs. 200
Rs. 100
02-01-2019 (Wed)

Karachi




15-01-2019 (Tue)




Peshawar

01-02-2019 (Fri)
Quetta
Muzaffarabad



15-02-2019 (Fri)



Hyderabad

Faisalabad
01-03-2019 (Fri)Lahore






15-03-2019 (Fri)





Multan
01-04-2019 (Mon)

Rawalpindi




15-04-2019 (Mon)




Lahore

02-05-2019 (Thu)
Karachi
Hyderabad



15-05-2019 (Wed)



Multan

Quetta
03-06-2019 (Mon)Faisalabad






17-06-2019 (Mon)





Muzaffarabad
02-07-2019 (Tue)

Faisalabad




15-07-2019 (Mon)




Karachi

01-08-2019 (Thu)
Rawalpindi
Quetta



15-08-2019 (Thu)



Peshawar

Hyderabad
02-09-2019 (Mon)Multan






16-09-2019 (Mon)





Lahore
01-10-2019 (Tue)

Muzaffarabad




15-10-2019 (Tue)




Rawalpindi

01-11-2019 (Fri)
Multan
Lahore



15-11-2019 (Fri)



Faisalabad

Karachi
02-12-2019 (Mon)Hyderabad






16-12-2019 (Mon)





Peshawar

