Prize Bond Schedule 2019 – Prize Bond Draw List, Date & Venue

The State Bank of Pakistan has issued a schedule of draw dates for 2019 for which further details are available on the National Savings website (www.savings.gov.pk).

The Prize bond draw is held by a committee constituted by The Central Directorate of National Savings and is open to the general public. The winning prize bonds are drawn through a manually operated draw machine (HODM), which is usually operated by special children in front of Committee members and the general public attending the draw ceremony.

The draw machine (HODM) is also checked by the general public before the start of draw. The public may also attend the prize bond draw ceremony on the production of their original CNIC.

Prize bonds can be purchased and encashed in any quantity at all field offices of SBP BSC (State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation Bank), offices of National Saving Centers, and designated branches of all commercial banks.



Below you will find the dates and locations of the various Prize Bonds Draws of Pakistan