Karachi weather update: Karachi on high alert as rain pours on multiple parts of the city

KARACHI: Multiple parts of Karachi on Wednesday night received moderate and heavy rainfall.

As per reports, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, I.I. Chundrigar Road, North Karachi, SITE Area, University Road, Shahra-e-Faisal and other parts of Karachi received rainfall.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecasted a wave of heavy rainfall in the city for August 28 and 29 (Wednesday and Thursday).



This is the third spell of rain to hit the city this monsoon season. However, as per predictions by the Met office, it will not be as intense as the last two spells.

The Met Department further clarified there have been no predictions of a storm with the city likely to receive 10 to 15mm of rain.



It was further revealed that the rain will also hit Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Hyderabad where it is expected to continue till Friday.