Thu Aug 29, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 29, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday 29-08-19

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Hyderabad divisions, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Makran, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Few heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Due to heavy falls in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta divisions urban flooding may be generated.

