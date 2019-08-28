PCB announces panel to interview coaching staff candidates

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced a five-member panel to interview the candidates for the roles of Pakistan cricket team’s player support personnel.

The panel comprises former captain, manager and coach of Pakistan team, Intikhab Alam, renowned commentator Bazid Khan, member PCB Board of Governors Asad Ali Khan, PCB CEO Wasim Khan and Director (International Cricket) Zakir Khan.

The interviews for the role of head coach and bowling coach will be carried out on Thursday after which the panel will send its recommendations to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

The interviews for batting as well as strength and conditioning coaches will be conducted after the position of the head coach is filled.

To maintain confidentiality, the PCB will not release the names of the candidates who will appear in the interview process.