PCB constitution case hearing to continue today

LAHORE: Lahore High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing into Pakistan Cricket Board’s constitution notification suspension for further hearing on August 28.

This might also delay the start of the new domestic cricket season.

Hearing was held Tuesday at LHC on the suspension of PCB new constitution notified on August 19. Following a one-sided arguments by PCB counsel Taffazul Rizvi along with his colleagues to vacate the stay, LHC Judge Shahid Waheed ordered that suspension of PCB new constitution shall continue till next date of hearing.

Petitioner Munir Ahmed and Ahmed Nawaz’s counsel Naghman Haider Zaidi did not appear in the court on the day and sought adjournment because of his busy schedule.However, Justice Shahid Waheed heard arguments regarding suspension of new PCB constitution thrice in a span of an hour or so on Tuesday to clarify many matters relating to correct number of petitions and the pray sought in the original and Civil Miscelleneous (CM) on which stay against PCB new constitution was granted.

Now date in all such pending cases, including reinstatement of Head Coaches Sabih Azhar, Taimoor Azam, Ayaz Akbar and Asstt Manager Pindi Stadium Malik Khurram Awan along with other petitions has been fixed for Wednesday (August 28).

Justice Shahid Mubeen had earlier passed stay order on petitioners Munir Ahmed and Ahmed Nawaz claims that the board has made amendments in the constitution without the approval of PCB’s Board of Governors. The court had issued the order to re-enforce the old constitution of 2014 according to which the departmental cricket resumes its status.