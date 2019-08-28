Naimal Khawar Khan responds to backlash over quitting media industry

Naimal Khawar Khan has come forth addressing all the censure she has been facing recently over her decision to quit working in the showbiz after tying the knot to eminent actor Hamza Ali Abbasi.



The 'Anaa' starlet turned to Twitter to address 'a few things' after taking the plunge.

“Thank you so much, everyone, for the wonderful wishes and prayers for me and Hamza as we embark on this new journey in our lives. Now that the wedding is over, I would like to address a few things," Naimal wrote.



She went on to add: "First, I am a consenting adult woman capable of making my own decisions and this narrative of ‘saving me’ is nothing short of demeaning my right to choose for myself.”

“Second, while I understand that public figures are always subject to criticism even when it’s their personal life choices, please don’t distort facts,” she added.



The actor also shared that her decision to quit acting came almost nine months ago.

“I left acting nine months ago and the decision was entirely mine. Don’t spread false news to sensationalise someone’s special day."



Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan are currently grabbing the attention from all around for their wedding.

The couple got married in a beautiful nikkah ceremony held on August 25, followed by the reception on Monday.

Naimal had started her career in the entertainment industry after debuting in Mahira Khan starrer 'Verna' in 2017.



She then went on to feature in drama serial 'Anaa' alongside Usman Mukhtar and Hania Aamir.