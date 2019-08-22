Akshay Kumar bags fourth spot on Forbes’ 2019 'Highest-paid Actor' list

One of the finest actors of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release ‘Mission Mangal’ is the highest-paid actor in the industry.

The National Award-winning actor has made it to the fourth position on the Forbes magazine’s World’s Highest-Paid Actors of 2019 list.

Forbes’ recently released list of Highest-Paid Actors 2019, and the superstar ranks fourth after Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr.

The magazine reports that Akshay earned a monstrous $65 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.

Earlier this year, the ‘Rowdy Rathore’ actor was at number 33 on Forbes’ list of World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2019.

When he was asked about the same in an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he worked very hard for every single rupee he earned.

“Money does matter to me but only in a limited way. And I know it’s my hard-earned money. I work extremely hard for every penny. Money doesn’t come easily to you. I have put my sweat and blood for that. So, yes, it does matter to me,” the 51-year-old ‘Houseful’ star said.

Kumar has already kick-started another offbeat project, ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ which also stars Kiara Advani.