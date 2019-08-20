Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Mission Mangal’ ruling the box office

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar makes sure to give all his competitors a tough time with each of his films and his latest release ‘Mission Mangal’ is proving just that.



The ‘Houseful’ actor is no stranger when it comes to entering the Rs100 crore club, every time a new film of his hits the screens.

The 51-year-old actor‘s latest release ‘Mission Mangal’, which narrates the story of India’s ambitious Mars mission, has surpassed all expectations turning out to conquer the throne like a boss.

The Jagan Shakti-directorial has minted Rs105 crore in five days with an ensemble star cast featuring Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kulhari, Nitya Menen, Sharman Joshi.

‘Mission Mangal’ has become Akshay Kumar’s fastest film to enter the Rs100 crore club while the film that already marked his biggest opening day collection with Rs28.50 crores, went on to record a massive weekend collection.

Previously Kumar’s fastest Rs100 crore film was ‘2.0’ which also featured Rajinikanth in the lead role.



Following ‘2.0’ Akshay Kumar’s war-drama ‘Kesari’, which was released earlier this year, had also crossed the ambitious Rs100 crore mark but in seven days.

On the professional front, Akshay has hit his kitty full with a whole lot of entertaining projects. The actor will soon be seen in ‘Good News’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.