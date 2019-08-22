Dwayne Johnson is now the Forbes' highest paid actor of 2019

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is now the highest paid male actor of 2019 surpassing top celebrities like 'Avengers: Endgame' stars Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) for the top spot.



The 'Hobbs and Shaw' actor who has been in the news for his surprise wedding lately has added another feather in his cap after claiming the prestigious title of being the highest paid actor by Forbes.

The publication has revealed that Dwayne earns a staggering $89.4million from June 1, 2018—June 1, 2019.

During the mentioned time period, he starred in just one movie, 'Skyscraper', but he raked in a whopping "$700,000 per episode for HBO’s Ballers and seven figures in royalties for his line of clothing, shoes and headphones with Under Armour.”

Dwayne's income also include box office business that his highly successful franchise movies make.

Forbes' list features Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr on the second and third spots.

The 'Thor' actor posted earnings of $76.4million while the 'Iron Man' star, who kissed MCU goodbye this summer, flaunted earnings of $66million.

The fourth spot was claimed by Indian actor Akshay Kumar with earnings of $65 million.