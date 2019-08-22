Sara Ali Khan can’t help but blush as she picks up Kartik Aaryan from the airport

B-Town stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have caught the attention of tabloids, fans and followers as the buzz surrounding their alleged relationship keeps getting stronger and stronger.

As per the latest buzz, the 23-year-old ‘Simmba’ starlet was spotted donning a coy expression as she arrived at the airport to pick up her rumoured beau as he returned to the city from Bangkok, Thailand.

As the starlet got papped waiting for her beau to arrive, she could be seen unable to hold back her emotions as she blushed and held her head down waiting to meet the B-Town hunk.

The actor arrived donning a casual airport look with a white tee and joggers with black shades while his ladylove kept it simple in her pink ethnic wear and a shy expression.



The two have been making headlines together ever since they wrapped up their film ‘Aaj Kal’ after which they have been spotted from picking each other up at airports to intimate outings together.