Jamie Foxx defends Sela Vave as she bears the brunt of his split with Katie Holmes

With celebrity breakups making headlines of late, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx became the latest to end their relationship and rumour has it, the split may have had something to do with the latter’s mystery woman.

Emerging singer Sela Vave was earlier spotted with the singer-turned actor heading towards his car after a party with their hands entwined after which many were quick to hurl hate towards her, terming her a ‘homewrecker.’

The 21-year-old singer turned to her Instagram, sharing a video of the rapper who attempted to clear the air saying he was nothing but a mentor to her and had only taken her under his wing much like what he did for big names like Ed Sheeran and Nick Cannon.



"It's a double standard when it comes to women—when it was the guys, everything is cool but when it was the women they try to make it something else but we are going to try to protect our own. And like I said, I spoke to that girl's mom and she put her trust in me,” he said.

Sharing the video, Sela added the caption: "For the people who care... here is the TRUE story... for everyone else you can keep talking and calling me a whore, s--t, home wrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die, and what ever else you want. I'm out here to work and do what I love most."