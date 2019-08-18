Baby Archie takes after Prince Harry with ‘tufts of reddish hair’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is recognized far and wide for one of his most distinct physical feature that is his ginger hair and it looks like little Archie will be following suit as well.

As per the latest details pouring in about the newest addition in the royal family, Prince Archie, the firstborn of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has inherited quite a lot from his father and is said to be a ‘happy baby.’

A source cited by PEOPLE revealed: “He’s a happy baby.”

“He has lovely, puffy little legs and tufts of reddish hair. He’s really adorable,” the source revealed further.

Earlier the Duke and Duchess seemed to be unsure who their firstborn took after more.



During the first outing as a family at St. George’s Hall in Windsor, Harry had stated: “Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really.”

“His looks are changing every single day so who knows,” Harry added.