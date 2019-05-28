Shocking: Meghan Markle's royal nanny quits just after two weeks of Archie's birth!

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is going through a challenging phase in her life after the birth of her son Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, as revealed by certain royal family members, a royal source claimed.



The first time mother has become a control freak and is finding it difficult to switch off.

"Meghan likes to be in control of everything," the source said.

“She just can’t have anyone be alone with Archie. She’s ignoring help. No one has looked after him but her," it added.

Divulging further details, the source said that it has become so difficult to deal with Meghan that she has not even let the three nannies she hired for Archie near him.

The source added: ”She won't allow them near Archie."

This has caused one to leave after just two weeks of Archie's birth.

As well as keeping the nannies away from Archie, reportedly causing one to leave, Meghan’s mother Doria has also found it difficult to help out.

The source explained: ”Meghan will only let Doria hold him for a minute, she literally runs in and out of the shower to snap him back up.”

Subsequently, Doria has returned to Los Angeles.

It looks like that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to co-parent Archie on their own as much as possible and relish the time with him alone.