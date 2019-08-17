Russia continues to consistently promote normalisation of Pakistan-India ties

NEW YORK: Russia continues to consistently promote normalisation of India - Pakistan ties, said Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy.



In a series of tweets, Dmitry Polyanskiy said “Russia continues to consistently promote normalisation of India - Pakistan ties. We hope that existing divergences around Indian-occupied Kashmir will be settled bilaterally by political and diplomatic means only on the basis of Simla Agreement of 1972 and Lahore declaration of 1999, in accordance with UN Charter, relevant UN resolutions and bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan.”

The envoy added, “We are friends and good partners with both India and Pakistan and both peoples. We have no hidden agendas. So we will open-heartedly continue to engage with Islamabad and New Delhi in order to help both of them come to terms and have good neighbourly relations.”