FM Qureshi, DG ISPR say Pakistan prepared to respond to Indian aggression

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special committee on Kashmir held its first meeting at the Foreign Office on Saturday.

The seven-member committee was formed on the prime minister’s directives on August 6.

The committee headed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi comprises ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor, Law Minister Farogh Nasim, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, parliamentary committee on Kashmir chairperson Fakhar Imam and Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan.

Following the meeting, the Foreign Minister, ISPR DG held a joint press conference.

The minister said a Kashmir Cell is being set up in the Foreign Office and the government also plans to establish Kashmir Desk at Pakistan's embassies in key world capitals.

The minister said India may launch military action to divert attention from Kashmir but Pakistan's army and the nation are prepared to respond to any such move.

He said Pakistan has made a huge achievement in the form of UNSC meeting discussing the issue of Occupied Kashmir.

"We want to inform the world that we are suspicious of India's intentions," the foreign minister said.

"Narendra Modi has buried Nehru's India", he said, adding that Indian policy is revolving around "Doval Doctrine".

Speaking on the occasion, Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan's armed forces are fully prepared to respond to Indian aggression.

He said the Pakistan Army is fully capable of giving befitting response to India on the eastern front.

Major Asif Ghafoor rejected Indian allegations of cross border infiltration.

He said Kashmir has become a jail where soldiers are deployed in front of every door.

Answering a question, the DG ISPR said Kashmir is a nuclear flash point and world needs to look into Indian defence minister's remarks about use of nuclear weapons.

"Responsible states do not talk like the way Rajnath Singh did," he said.

The military spokesman also thanked the Pakistan nation for highlighting the Kashmir issue on social media.