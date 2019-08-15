Three Pakistani soldiers martyred by Indian forces along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Three Pakistanis soldiers were martyred on Thursday as the Indian forces opened fire along the Line of Control.

Three Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom subsequent to which the Pakistan Army responded effectively killing as many as five Indian soldiers, as revealed by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet.

“In efforts to divert attention from precarious situation in IOJ&K (Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir),Indian Army increases firing along LOC. Three Pakistani soldiers embraced shahadat,” read the tweet.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naik Taimoor, Naik Tanveer and Ramzan.



The spokesperson for the military further revealed that the Pakistan Army’s retaliation besides killing five also left multiple wounded while also leaving their bunkers impaired.

The martyrdom of the three Pakistani soldiers comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan over Indian premier Narendra Modi’s blackout in Indian-occupied Kashmir.