Watch: Alternate end to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is leaving fans horrified

Box-office shattering ‘Avengers: Endgame’ left all Marvel fans bawling their eyes out over the tragic end of the most loved superheroes but a viral video circulating shows an alternate end to the film that would have easily left everyone in trauma.

A fan edit making rounds on social media shows an alternate end to the super hit film that is leaving all of our emotions in shambles and is also giving us a chance to breathe a sigh of release that the actual ending of the film did not roll out this way.

In the viral video, Thanos can be seen putting the stones on his gauntlet and instead of Iron Man swiping them away discreetly, the super villain’s powerful snap works and leads to the film immediately ending after that with credits rolling out.

