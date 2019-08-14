Wimbledon champion Halep battles back in Cincinnati

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cincinnati: Simona Halep fought back from a set down to defeat Russia´s Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in her Cincinnati WTA opener on Wednesday.
Wimbledon champion Halep, seeded four, earned a late break in the penultimate game of the final set to reach the third round after two hours of action.
Halep has finished runner-up in Cincinnati three times, last reaching the final a year ago against Kiki Bertens.
In the next round, the 27-year-old Romanian, who retired injured from her Toronto quarter-final against Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova last week, will next face either Madison Keys of the United States or Russia´s Daria Kasatkina.
