Gigi Hadid gets robbed in Mykonos, urges fans to spend money on another holiday location

Globally-acclaimed supermodel Gigi Hadid’s exotic getaway to Mykonos turned sour after she revealed that she was robbed.

Turning to Instagram, the Victoria’s Secret angel opened up about her experience during her Greece holiday which turned bitter after she was robbed.

The bathing beauty also urged her fans and followers to spend their money elsewhere instead of heading to that location as she herself would also not be going back ever again.

"Mykonos film in. PS(A). Don’t let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere," she wrote.

The beauty queen had been at the exotic location accompanied by her siblings Alana, Marielle and Bella Hadid.



Meanwhile, Gigi has also been taken over headlines over her alleged romance with Tyler Cameron as the pair was spotted exiting her apartment in New York.