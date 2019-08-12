Atif Aslam, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Feroze Khan perform Hajj

A plethora of Pakistan's showbiz stars have performed the Hajj pilgrimage this year, the likes of which include famed actors Hamza Ali Abbasi, Feroze Khan and celebrated singer Atif Aslam.



On Sunday, 'Khaani' actor Feroze Khan took internet by storm when he posted a picture of himself sitting with Abbasi and Aslam after completion of their Hajj.

The stars were felicitated by a number of luminaries on the auspicious occasion.

"-here breaking the internet. Like Hamza said, make some noise for Makkah boys ! Credit goes to Atif bhai for pulling through this line up, a night will always remember. #LabaikAllahHumaLabaik #Hajj2019," read Khan's Instagram post.

Actor Danish Taimoor and wife Ayeza Khan are also among those who have performed Hajj this year.



