Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay tribute to Lady Diana on Instagram for the first time

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid homage to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, in a heartfelt post uploaded on their joint Instagram account.



The couple shared an inspiring quote of the 'People's Princess' in the form of an image that read:

"Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you."

The image's caption read: "Words have the power to inspire, which is why we’re happy to share some of our favourite quotes. From members of the public to public figures, from teachers and students to young leaders, we begin with a quote from Diana, Princess of Wales.”

This is the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have mentioned Princess Diana on their Instagram.



It is said that Prince Harry had a close bond with his mother and he continues to share the same relationship with his mother's family members.

It was only recently that Meghan and Harry's son Baby Archie had his christening ceremony and Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Lady Jane Fellowes were there to shower the newborn with their blessings.

In an interview earlier Harry had revealed that his mom would have loved his now-wife. They’d be thick as thieves, without question. I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, so excited for me. But I think she would have been best friends with Meghan," he said.