Prince Harry marks his first Father's Day with endearing photo of baby Archie

As the new parents of the block, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate the first Father’s Day after the birth of their son Archie, a new photo has emerged of the royal baby that is taking the internet by storm.

To commemorate Father’s Day, the official Instagram handle of the royal couple Sussex Royal unveiled a new photo of the baby with his father that is winning hearts.

The picture shows the royal baby clutching the finger of Prince Harry with his petite hands as he looks over inquisitively into the camera.

“Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex!,” reads the caption.





The image has racked up 2.1 million likes on Instagram merely 21 hours after getting posted.